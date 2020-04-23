Darragh McManus on Radio: Stuck within a nutshell - and you can't get out

End of the line: Sean O’Rourke on Killiney Hill overlooking Dublin Bay after announcing his retirement from his morning radio show. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"I could be bounded in a nutshell yet count myself a king of infinite space, were it not that I have bad dreams."

So wrote Shakespeare in Hamlet, and it's appropriate for many of us at the moment. This era of "lockdown" sure feels like being stuck inside a nutshell and, as learned on Today with Sean O'Rourke (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 10am), it's giving a lot of people bad dreams and poor-quality sleep.

Host O'Rourke - who this week announced his impending retirement from the role - spoke to neuroscientist Sabina Brennan about the science of sleep and dreams, and why both are being disrupted.

The main reason, it appears, is the change to people's normal patterns and schedules: they may be getting up later, their workday has been altered, exercise regimens are different. Also, as Sabina pointed out, dreams serve a purpose in helping us to psychologically work our way through stressful or painful thoughts and memories. Again, such is the case for many, here stuck inside the nutshell. The best way to rectify the situation, she added, was exercise, getting up earlier, switching off screens an hour before bedtime, getting plenty of daylight during the day and progressively dimming the artificial lights as night-time approaches. Phil Coulter, interviewed on The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 9am), is nowadays generally considered a bit cheesy, a bit corny, a bit out-of-time (I blame those Don Johnson-style suits he wore on You're a Star back in the noughties). This is rather unfair, though, to a man whose professional achievements, by any standard, are considerable - and who has an interesting and unusual backstory, growing up in Derry before and during The Troubles. And he's a fairly genial, thoughtful interviewee; you get the impression that Coulter actually likes talking about his life and art, and isn't just there to sell a product by rattling through a series of questions as briskly as possible. During his chat with Pat, incidentally, Coulter noted that a state of lockdown, for someone in his position, isn't all that different to the usual situation: composers need long hours to themselves. Finally, cult favourite An Taobh Tuathail (Raidió na Gaeltachta, Mon-Fri 10pm) - one of the finest music shows ever produced, on any station - celebrates 21 years on air next Friday (May 1). Presenter Cian Ó Cíobháin is marking this birthday by asking listeners to tell him the most memorable discoveries they've made through the show. For me, that would probably be a Mexican electronic minimalist called Murcof (really), but ATT has introduced us to countless great and previously-unheard musicians. Email attrnag@rte.ie or hit @antaobhtuathail on Twitter.