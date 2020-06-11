Darragh McManus on radio: It's game on for summer of hope and normality

"I had the most welcome sight this morning when I opened the newspaper," Marie Crowe said on Game On (2FM, Mon-Fri 6pm). "A list of fixtures. A summer of sport. It's back."

This list of "what's coming up for the next few months", she went on, was "just so nice to see. All the big dates, just loads of things to look forward to." Her co-host Donncha O'Callaghan added: "We're all looking for hope and normality."

I wholeheartedly concur. This column might bemoan from time to time the overload of sport on radio, but, my God, it's been missed all the same during this lockdown.

Sport is like a noise or wallpaper for regular, everyday life: we need it there, as a kind of psychological comfort. Even if you've no actual interest in the games, their presence is part of the warp and weft of modern culture. Just the knowledge that the Premier League or GAA championships are taking place makes this strangest of times feel a little less strange. So too will travel abroad and, as outlined by travel expert (and lifelong GAA man) Eoghan Corry, some very low prices on flights are there for the taking at the moment. He told The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 9am), "Lanzarote €55.92, Majorca €46.93, Algarve and Barcelona €34.99 - that's the sort of stuff the airlines are throwing at us, to get us flying again." The big question, he added, is whether or not these low prices "will break down resistance and nervousness towards flying". "A big disease with a little name" - if you were a Prince fan in the 1980s, you'll instantly recognise that lyric from one of his greatest songs, 'Sign o' the Times'. The disease was Aids, and those scary days when it cut a deathly swathe around the world were remembered in A Big Disease with a Little Name (BBC Radio 4, Mon 1.45pm). It was mostly, though of course not solely, gay men and intravenous drug users who died of Aids back then, and this moving two-part programme recalled the dread and panic in the gay community of the time. Rather shockingly, an estimated 32 million people have now been killed by Aids-related illnesses. Mother's Blood, Sister Songs (Lyric, Sun 6pm) was a fascinating documentary about ancient connections between Ireland and Iceland: originally genetic, through Irish women taken as slaves, then expressed through music, language and culture. Helen Shaw's programme had a pristine clarity and stark beauty entirely in keeping with the landscape of that northern island, and the Atlantic parts of our own.