Darragh McManus on radio: Going howling mad during these late dog days of summer

I'm not sure if it's some sort of post-Lughnasadh lunacy; maybe a manifestation of what the Romans called the 'Dog Days', which brought on fever, bad luck and madness. Whichever: the 'Silly Season', as we in the media call it, invariably arrives every year, and 2020's headliner - Golfgate - is a doozy.

Of course, it's serious, this now-notorious Oireachtas Golf Society outing, with repercussions reaching the highest echelons of the EU. But there's something absurd about it too, from the George Foreman grill to Phil Hogan's Magical Mystery Tour.

The hysterical reaction of public, media and political establishment is also faintly absurd, and as we rumbled into Week 2, Golfgate continued to dominate radio. Adding another layer of the surreal was the fact that Seán O'Rourke was, if not quite central to the incident, certainly a major part of the narrative.

How meta-textual: after years of grilling public figures for their mistakes and misdemeanours, O'Rourke is, mere months after retirement, at the centre of a media firestorm himself. We had Liveline (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 1.45pm) inviting their former colleague to discuss it.

This, of course, happened only days after his permanent replacement on Today with… (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 10am) was announced. Claire Byrne dutifully examined the controversy from a myriad of angles - Hogan, political fallout, the judge, even the hotel - although at time of writing hadn't actually interviewed her own predecessor about Golfgate.

What does all of this prove? For one thing, the fact that life, unlike fiction, can get away with providing this kind of cheap irony; an invented story, unlike reality, has to be plausible.

One intriguing tangent was the announcement that RTÉ and O'Rourke will not now be pursuing a number of future projects. While it's creditable that the Galway man fell on his sword, it raises the issue of whether a retired broadcaster should be doing this in the first place: doing work that other presenters could do.

Someone retires - in a blaze of fanfare and backslapping, at that - and is now presumably on a nice pension. Why, then, are they still working for RTÉ; that is, taxpayers and licence fee-payers; that is, you?

And O'Rourke is far from the only gone-but-not-gone RTÉ presenter. Accusations of the public broadcaster, indeed public life in general, being a closed shop are harder to bat away when this stuff keeps happening.

Interestingly, Moncrieff (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 2pm) ran a piece on whether journalists should always remain neutral or involve themselves in events. Seán and journalism lecturer Dr Glenda Cooper's conversation leaned more towards war-zones and humanitarian emergencies than Dog Days absurdities - but it sounded a familiar chord all the same.

