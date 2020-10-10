Darragh McManus on radio: Entertainment and arts industries are falling off a cliff

Well, it could have been worse. Although it could certainly be better, but Level 3 restrictions are not quite as heinous as Level 5. Still, restrictions are having a colossal detrimental effect on many industries. Retail and hospitality, of course - and then there's arts and entertainment.

On The Last Word's (Today FM, Mon-Fri 4.30pm) business section, Ian Guider reported on Cineworld closing all its Irish and UK cinemas for "quite some time", while the Odeon group is reducing opening times to Friday-Sunday. The latter chain employs 5,500 people in this country alone; the former has 45,000 staff here, in Britain and the US.

Over on Taking Stock with Vincent Wall (Newstalk, Sun 10am), we heard how a struggling film business had "pinned its hopes [for recovery] on two blockbusters: Mulan and Tenet".

Have they been successful? Resident film guru John Fardy said there were "very different takes" on this by the experts. Mulan went straight to streaming and did OK; Tenet did well worldwide but not great in America, the largest market.

It remains "a worrying time for everyone in cinema", even though the public are "desperate" to return to the movies. But when will we be allowed?

It's not just cinema. The same station's Down to Business with Bobby Kerr (Sat 10am) reported that the Government had pledged €6m for the "creative sector" here, which seems like the proverbial bandage over an amputated limb.

Tony Killeen, freelance events manager, told Bobby that this has all been devastating for him and his business. "The biggest problem is the uncertainty," he said. "We don't know when we can get back to work."

Musician Jerry Fish described the situation as "a nightmare", adding: "We have no live gigs, no record sales." He also suggested that streaming behemoth Spotify should give some money back to the creation of music. In a week where the wealth of billionaires (many of them in tech) rose to a scarcely credible $10trillion, it's not a bad suggestion.

Meanwhile, legendary songwriter Phil Coulter noted how the music biz had "fallen off a cliff", though he's not without hope, planning a series of paid-for online gigs.

It's all unbelievably depressing, so let's finish on a positive note. Islands, aired on Drama On One (Radio 1, Sun 8pm), was strange, sometimes jarring and very intriguing.

Kevin Brew's production blended drama and documentary, taking us on a sort of dream-walk across some trance-like landscapes: the Galapagos Islands, the frozen lava of Antarctica, even the mythical island of Hy-Brasil, said to lie off our Atlantic coast.

The sound production, in particular, was superb, with wildlife sounds and Irene Buckley's droning music making a pleasingly discordant soundtrack to this singular odyssey.

Indo Review