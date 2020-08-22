Darragh McManus on radio: Crisis really can be an opportunity as well as a danger

There's a tried and trusted maxim in journalism that, whenever a question is posed in a headline, the answer is almost always a big fat 'No! You know the kind of thing: does walking cause cancer? Are mice smarter than humans?

We might, however, make an exception for the Ideas podcast (BBC Radio 4). Amol Rajan asks: "Is the coronavirus crisis a chance to reset the world?", then delivers a fairly convincing argument for yes.

He examines previous crises that humanity has confronted, which often caused "profound and sometimes unexpected change". For instance, the Black Death killed a huge tranche of the global population, but also ended the 100 Years War and eventually led to the downfall of punitive serfdom.

The 1918 flu pandemic killed millions too, but gave us a new understanding of infectious diseases and "spurred the development of public health systems". World War II triggered the foundation of Britain's NHS.

Rajan quotes the economist Milton Friedman, who said only a crisis produces real change - but interestingly, this can be "actual or perceived". So whether you feel Covid-19 is the end of days or the most oversold disease in history probably doesn't matter: it's going to radically alter the world anyway.

Do they just not bother coaching defending in top-level soccer any more? After Barcelona's shameful concession of eight goals to Bayern Munich, I was left genuinely agog - while shedding a nostalgic tear for the defensive glory days of Maldini, Baresi, catenaccio and all the rest.

How is it even possible to let in eight goals in 90 minutes? It's a low-scoring sport by its nature, for God's sake. The Total Soccer Show podcast, with Daryl Grove and Taylor Rockwell, tried to answer the unanswerable.

Rockwell said: "Bayern were very, very good… but Barcelona's overall approach and performance was very, very bad. There can be a case where a team's game-plan is just so perfect that the opponent can't handle it - and it can also be the case that a team's game-plan is good, and their opponents aren't set up to handle any sort of attack!"

I guess preventing goals doesn't get you as much traction on social media as scoring them, which might explain the appalling dearth of proper defenders these days. Des Cahill, one presumes, would be in agreement on this. He's veered away from sportscasting to some degree over the summer, presenting Des's Island Discs (Radio 1, Mon-Thu 6.30pm).

Cahill gets a lot of flak from critics and public - sometimes deserved, often not. This show highlights his strengths as a broadcaster: easy-going, genial, a light touch. Plus he seems genuinely interested in his guests' stories, usually making for an engaging listen.

Indo Review