Darragh McManus on radio: Covid forces us to kiss goodbye to the office romance

Of the many changes to Irish life wrought by Covid-19 (or, rather, our reaction to it), one of the most dismal is the decimation of pub life. It's funny, in that I haven't gone to the pub much for years, but I find something sad about this.

Pubs, for good or bad - mostly good? - have been a cornerstone of Irish life for centuries. Now there's a real danger that lockdowns, plus evolving habits, might deliver the death-blow to this sociocultural institution.

They reopen on September 21 but, asked The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk Mon-Fri 4pm), will the public be rushing back? This newspaper's Ian O'Doherty noted that, in the early days, everyone was saying: "I just can't wait to get back into the pub and have a beer."

Whereas now, from talking to neighbours, friends and people in the trade, he reckons "that appetite seems to have gone". Pubs already opened "were expecting a deluge of drinkers, and just haven't got it".

The pub isn't much fun any more, he added. New rules on social distancing mean "everything that was intrinsic to the nature of the Irish pub, that's great about it, the things people around the world love - that's all gone". Wandering around , bumping into people, meeting old friends, simply relaxing: not possible in this horrible "new normal".

Another touchstone of civilised life used to be the office romance, and this too is under threat. It's hard to flirt with a colleague over a Zoom call shared with four others, and how can two people even know they fancy each other if they're never in the same physical space?

Woman's Hour (BBC Radio 4, Mon-Fri 10am) examined this, and the enduring allure of office romance in movies and telly, particularly romcoms. Citing screen classics such as The Office, Working Girl and, uh, Love Actually, Anna Smith and Ellen Scott explained that they make good narratives because it's all ultimately a kind of wish fulfilment - but a plausible one, potentially achievable in real life.

Post-Covid restrictions are likely to involve more and more people working from home, so bye-bye to those sparks flying in the workplace. Indeed, shifting mores may have already begun the process of euthanising office romance: the new puritanism frowns on anything deemed "inappropriate" (criteria to be decided by them, naturally). Scott revealed that she and her partner, who met at work, had kept their relationship secret for several months.

Still, it could be worse. As recalled on Ray D'Arcy (Radio 1, Mon-Fri 3pm), Irishman Anthony Clery and his wife Maria Gemayel were injured in last month's enormous explosion in Beirut. A traumatic and life-altering event, though at least they survived and now live in Ireland. Listening to this, you'd wish them well.

Indo Review