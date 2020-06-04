Darragh McManus on radio: Celebrating those who Zoom in on new opportunities

As lots of us are painfully aware, many industries and businesses have tanked during this extended economic shutdown. Rather more cheerily, however, The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 4pm) has begun focusing on, and celebrating, those businesses that are "continuing to thrive and survive during these difficult times… which have adapted to the new climate".

This week Ivan Yates looked at the live events industry - one particularly devastated by Covid-19, for obvious reasons - speaking to comedian and regular Newstalk contributor Steve Cummins. He and partner Seán Gleeson have set up "online event" service zoomparty.ie, which arranges virtual after-work parties, barbecues, family gatherings, table quizzes, wine-tasting and, most entertaining-sounding of all, lip-sync battles.

"It's like interactive television," Steve says, though in truth, television is never as fun as watching people try to impersonate their favourite pop stars.

With some clever technology, imagination and a bit of boldness, these two lads have carved out a new space for themselves in exceedingly demanding circumstances. Good for them. More good news - further evidence I suppose, that people will, eventually, triumph - came from Italy, where borders have been reopened to foreign tourists. Morning Ireland (Mon-Fri 7am) heard from Hugo McCafferty, an Italian-based Irish journalist, that the lockdown was lifted a few weeks ago, and now there is a determination to "save the summer". He went on: "There's definitely a desire to get back to normalcy. The summer is very important economically, but also psychologically: Italians have been cooped up and now they want to get out. They want to get to the coast and enjoy living here." On the same station's podcast series The Isolated Ear, we heard about a group of people who were also determined to get to the coast and enjoy the summer but who ran into some bother. 'Nude Bathing at the Forty Foot' recalled a controversy from 1976 where women were banned from using the famous swimming spot because there were naked men around. They had to be "protected" from the offence of "indecent exposure". It was one of those classic Irish scandals: ridiculous, amusing and ultimately kind of meaningless. I can see how this sort of thing might, in 2020, be weaponised by identity-politics loudmouths as proof of something or other - "Ireland has always hated women far more than anywhere else in the world, Joe" - but in truth, 'twas more a strain of silly chauvinism than any signifier of violent misogyny. The real crime, indeed, is public nudity at all.