Darragh McManus on radio: Celebrating those who Zoom in on new opportunities

Radio

Darragh McManus Twitter

As lots of us are painfully aware, many industries and businesses have tanked during this extended economic shutdown. Rather more cheerily, however, The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, Mon-Fri 4pm) has begun focusing on, and celebrating, those businesses that are "continuing to thrive and survive during these difficult times… which have adapted to the new climate".

This week Ivan Yates looked at the live events industry - one particularly devastated by Covid-19, for obvious reasons - speaking to comedian and regular Newstalk contributor Steve Cummins. He and partner Seán Gleeson have set up "online event" service zoomparty.ie, which arranges virtual after-work parties, barbecues, family gatherings, table quizzes, wine-tasting and, most entertaining-sounding of all, lip-sync battles.

"It's like interactive television," Steve says, though in truth, television is never as fun as watching people try to impersonate their favourite pop stars.