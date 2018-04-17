The creators of Ireland's first true crime podcast 'West Cork' are to release more episodes after they received new information about the Sophie Toscan de Platier case.

Creators of Ireland's true crime podcast 'West Cork' to release more episodes after they receive 'new information'

Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde confirmed today that hundreds of people got in touch and new information was made available to them following the release of the 13-episode series.

Although reluctant to give a completion date for the next instalment, Bungey and Forde told Today FM's 'Dermot & Dave' that they've had retired detectives from America, as well as local people from west Cork get in touch. The popular series, which made it into Time magazine's 50 best podcasts in the world, tells the story of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French film producer, who was found dead outside her holiday home near Schull, County Cork, on the night of December 23 1996.

Journalist Ian Bailey was arrested twice in relation to the murder; however, he was not prosecuted for the crime and he has always protested his innocence. He has since taken cases against the State. "If people hadn’t talked, there would have been no podcast," Forde told the programme this morning.

"In many ways, this isn’t our story to tell, it’s the story of the people who lived it so it’s important that it should be, as far as possible, in their voices."

