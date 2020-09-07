Claire Byrne's new radio show snaps up €300,000 sponsor after just a week

RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne show on Radio 1 has snapped up a new sponsor, just one week after the new- look show began airing.

Opel Ireland has confirmed it will be sponsoring the show from today after forking out a cool €300,000 in sponsorship fees.

There was also the option of a €165,000 package to run for six months but the car company has gone for the full-year option - a positive sign for the new show.

The programme currently has 321,000 listeners and Claire was deemed a safe pair of hands to take over permanently from Sean O'Rourke when he retired.

Sarah McInerney proved a popular stand-in during the summer months and has now bagged her own slot on Drivetime every evening.

The new sponsorship deal consists of six 'stings' per day and seven promos across the RTÉ Radio 1 schedule every week.

The package also includes homepage and podcast sponsorship.

Although she has only been fronting the mid-morning show for the past week, Byrne is already meeting with a favourable reaction from listeners.

The presenter, who also fronts her own Monday night TV show, The Claire Byrne Show was seen as the obvious choice to replace O'Rourke when he confirmed his retirement on his 65th birthday last May.

Her appointment was confirmed by RTÉ at the end of last month and she said she was looking forward to the new challenge.

"My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time.

"I won't let them down," she said.

"I can't wait to get started with the legendary team who work on the show and to help craft with them, the informative, entertaining and important Today show we've all come to know, love and rely on in our daily listening lives."

