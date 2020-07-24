Claire Byrne or Sarah McInerney - who will win the race for RTE's coveted Radio One slot?

It's been a long time coming, but mná na hÉireann are finally positioned at the heart of Irish radio.

Sarah McInerney has been knocking it out of the park as temporary host of Seán O'Rourke's old Today slot on Radio 1; airing every day from 10am to noon, this is one of the national broadcaster's flagship shows and prime ratings winners.

A permanent replacement will be announced in the next few weeks, but interestingly, McInerney does not appear to be the frontrunner: an anonymous RTÉ insider last week described Claire Byrne as "a shoo-in" for the role. Until recent days, Miriam O'Callaghan was also spoken of as the third contender to follow O'Rourke, who retired at the beginning of summer.

Tough choice: Claire Byrne has said hosting Today would change her life

This ascension of the female side of Irish radio is overdue. Colum Kenny, professor emeritus at the School of Communications at Dublin City University and a former member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, recalls working in RTÉ in the early 1980s and "protesting even then about the lack of women on-air during the day". "It's taken a long time for that to change; this is very overdue," he says.

Although Byrne is strongly tipped for the Today post at time of writing, the same RTÉ insider added that a McInerney appointment, while unlikely, was "not impossible". As Harry Browne, lecturer in media at TU Dublin, notes: "RTÉ is lucky to have such a choice - and in terms of sheer ability there is nothing to choose between the two. You can certainly imagine them choosing Byrne on the traditional 'serve your time' maxim, but given how well McInerney has done, I doubt anyone could muster great outrage if she were appointed."

But how much do we really know about who McInerney and Byrne are, and how they operate?

Claire Byrne

The Laois native had a slightly roundabout start to her career, having worked in the Channel Islands and England, but once she returned to Ireland, Byrne's rise was meteoric. Still just 44, she has presented some of the biggest programmes in Irish broadcasting, including current affairs heavy-hitters such as Prime Time and The Late Debate on RTÉ, TV3 News and Newstalk's Breakfast Show.

Since 2015, she has hosted Claire Byrne Live every Monday on RTÉ One and acquitted herself well during presidential and general election debates in late 2018 and January this year. She also demonstrated versatility in an enjoyable double-act with Dáithí Ó Sé on the light-entertainment The Daily Show earlier this decade, though hard news is her forte.

Host: Seán O'Rourke hung up his headphones in May

Born to a farming family in Mountrath, she studied journalism at Rathmines College of Further Education after an aborted arts degree at UCD. After cutting her teeth with East Coast Radio, BBC Radio and Channel 103 in Jersey, she did a brief stint as reporter at TV3, graduated to news anchor with London-based Channel 5 and ITV, and finally returned to Ballymount to present TV3's Ireland AM breakfast show. In 2004, she took over from Gráinne Seoige on the station's News at 5.30.

A slight controversy surrounded Byrne's move to Newstalk two years later, when TV3 attempted to block it in court. Once the legal knots were untangled, she went on to form an engaging partnership with Ger Gilroy for three years.

The Daily Show followed, and then in 2013, an RTÉ shake-up of current affairs led to Byrne joining O'Callaghan and Pat Kenny as a Prime Time presenter. Claire Byrne Live followed two years later. Along the way, she has also hosted an eponymous Saturday afternoon debate show on Radio 1 and proved an able deputy on programmes including Morning Ireland and Marian Finucane. Her broadcasting style is calm, measured and approachable, though not without the necessary steel to hold the powerful to account, seek clarity, rebut waffle and keep control of the sometimes-fractious babble of public debate. A pleasant manner and easy-on-the-ear speaking voice don't hurt either.

Most refreshingly, Byrne isn't grandstanding in the "Paxman wannabe" way that infects much current affairs broadcasting. As her RTÉ colleague newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin, puts it: "So much of today's media is white noise: ranting, projecting, all talk and no listen. Guests set out their position with a sort of tedious choreography; interviewers interject, looking for their 'gotcha!' moment.

"But one of Claire's real skills is that she's a listener, and listening affords a different type of dialogue. She allows conversation to flow and intimacy to develop. That dynamic, where trust between interviewer and interviewee is absolute, is rare, and it makes for those golden moments on TV or radio where the audience is a fly on the wall. It's about staying out of your own way, having an innate sense of decency and fairness - and crucially, not believing that you're the centre of the universe."

By all accounts, Byrne is charming and personable off-air. "Claire is likeable, trustworthy, intelligent, kind," says Ní Bheoláin. "She really has it all."

She has been married twice, to radio executive Richard Johnson and then business consultant Gerry Scollan, and is mother to a boy and two girls with Scollan: Patrick, Jane and Emma. Balancing home life and professional demands can be tough, she has said, though she would undoubtedly welcome the challenge of replacing O'Rourke. She is short-odds favourite with the bookies for the gig.

She recently told the Human Nature with Rodney Edwards podcast: "I'd like to do it… it would change my life [and] be a real privilege and honour." That said, Byrne added: "The job is two hours a day, five days a week, so it would be tough and I don't know what it would mean for my TV show. There'd be a lot of things to consider. If I don't get to do it, I'm grand, you know? I'm happy."

Sarah McInerney

Excellent. Tenacious. Fearless. Relentless. Refreshing. Absolutely terrific. Already on course to become the most-respected figure on radio.

Rarely has anyone begun a new job in Irish media at such a sprinting pace, but the reviews and listener responses don't lie: Sarah McInerney has been doing an exceptional job, right from the starting pistol. Our own review said: "McInerney is a superb current affairs broadcaster, simple as that. Sometimes these things aren't complicated. She's very good at what she does, and that's more than good enough."

Like Byrne, McInerney boasts a highly impressive CV. She has excelled across radio, television and documentary for all the main Irish broadcasters, as well as over a decade-and-a-half of print journalism and two months hosting on BBC World Service in 2018. She also published a book, Where No one Can Hear You Scream: Murder and Assault in the Wicklow Mountains.

Her style as a broadcaster isn't that different to Byrne's. The Galway native is authoritative, forensic and doesn't suffer fools gladly, but does it with a minimum of showing-off.

Crucially, we get the impression that she is serving the needs of the public, first and last, rather than her own ego, the Twitter mob or any other irrelevancy.

McInerney hails from Barna in Connemara. She attended Salerno Girls Secondary School in Salthill and went to Dublin City University, where she earned a degree in journalism and, two years ago, an alumni award. A work placement at The Sunday Tribune led to a permanent job on graduation in 2003 - not, as you might expect, as a newshound, but as social columnist. She soon moved sideways to news and reporting, and from there has carved out a string of professional successes: political correspondent with The Sunday Times from 2008 to 2016, balanced with broadcasting gigs at Newstalk, TV3/Virgin Media and RTÉ. Her duet with Chris Donoghue on Newstalk's Drive felt fresh and exciting, and she took to TV straight away, filling in for Vincent Browne or presenting her own Sunday afternoon politics show. McInerney has also produced two television documentaries, on abortion and the housing crisis.

Paddy Murray was her first editor, at the Tribune, and recalls how she "stood out from the start". "Early on, I gave her the social diary. It wasn't exactly where she wanted to be, but she did a brilliant job, then moved on to more serious journalism when the opportunity arose," he says. "She's brought that same skill and determination to radio. You got the feeling this girl was afraid of nothing, and she demonstrates on radio that she fears nobody."

Married with two sons, Ben and Caelan, McInerney often presents a stern, even forbidding face as a journalist. But according to Colm O'Reilly of DCU's Centre for Talented Youth, where she has been a board member since 2011, nothing could be further from the truth.

"I find it funny that she's perceived as very serious, as I always find her very friendly. I'm very fond of Sarah. We get people to speak to classes and attend events all the time - politicians, sportspeople, academics, business folk - and not all of them are easy to work with. But Sarah is so easygoing, and very comfortable chatting to students and parents," he says.

"She's regularly come in to talk to our secondary school students about life as a working journalist. She's incredibly generous with her time and would stay on for well beyond the allocated slot to answer questions. She's always honest about her career, really unassuming, with some very funny stories. I'm not surprised about her success: if you can hold the attention of 20 teenagers for over an hour then the rest is probably pretty easy."





'RTÉ needs new thoughts, new blood'

The days of RTÉ towering like a monolith over the national broadcasting landscape are over, but Montrose continues to dominate television and, especially, radio. The latter remains a hugely important part of Irish media: the most recent JNLR figures showed that 81pc of us tune in every day for an average of four hours. That's more than three million listeners.

Radio 1 claims a healthy share of the audience: 1.4 million listeners a week, with the ratings for big dogs such as Morning Ireland (441,000), Ryan Tubridy (336,000), Today with… (321,000) and News at One (323,000) either rising or holding steady.

For all that, though, Harry Browne of TU Dublin believes that "in the long run, there will almost certainly be a decline in the 'sound of a nation talking to itself' function of Radio 1".

"But with the crisis we're experiencing, this is clearly not that time," he adds. "I've been critical of how RTÉ serves its public service function, but at its best, Radio 1 can be a centrepiece in a strong, more democratic offering."

Colum Kenny of DCU feels that Radio 1, and RTÉ in general, have been "running on empty" in some respects. Perhaps ironically, given the current focus on whose name will replace Seán O'Rourke's, he does not believe that concentrating on "stars" is the right way to go.

"We need new directions, new thoughts, new blood. I was there in RTÉ when Michael Littleton was driving forward radio [in the 1970s and 1980s], and he set down the basic schedule they're still running off. [RTÉ has] some very good broadcasters, but they need to look at that again," he says.

"Regardless of the fact that they think their audience is getting older, as a public service RTÉ should be trying to engage younger people with new and more interesting broadcasting. At times, they're just asleep at the wheel. It can be unexciting, unchallenging; it needs to be more daring."

The programming "isn't clever enough", Prof Kenny says, and can sometimes be indistinguishable from commercial stations' offerings.

RTÉ needs to "set the agenda more, with imaginative, lower-cost programming. Rattle things up, make us want to tune in. Create an ambience around public-service broadcasting. Make people feel it belongs to them".

In fairness, he adds, the political will to reshape the national broadcaster "has always been poor". Whenever the matter comes up in the Dáil, there is a paucity of "well-informed contribution which seriously looks at the commercial realities and broadcasting challenges".

Ultimately, Kenny argues, Radio 1 isn't moving in the right direction. "Back in the time of people like Brian Farrell and Olivia O'Leary and John Bowman, RTÉ seems to have been more in touch with the spirit of the times," he says. "They do a lot of good work, but there's something fundamental missing."