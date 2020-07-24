| 17.5°C Dublin

Claire Byrne or Sarah McInerney - who will win the race for RTE's coveted Radio One slot?

One has been called a 'shoo-in' for Radio 1's Today slot. The other has been filling it with aplomb. Darragh McManus profiles two presenters at the top of their game

Darragh McManus Twitter

It's been a long time coming, but mná na hÉireann are finally positioned at the heart of Irish radio.

Sarah McInerney has been knocking it out of the park as temporary host of Seán O'Rourke's old Today slot on Radio 1; airing every day from 10am to noon, this is one of the national broadcaster's flagship shows and prime ratings winners.