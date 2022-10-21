Claire Byrne is right – at this time in British history, their scandals are just bigger and better than ours

There are some who would condemn Today with Claire Byrne (RTÉ1, weekdays,10am) for kicking off with a deep dive into the horrors of British politics – a dive so deep it had three heavy-duty contributors in journalists Matthew Parris and Sonia Purnell, and Professor Jonathan Tonge.

Critics argue that we have our own perfectly good scandals, so why is RTÉ apparently doffing the cap to the supposedly superior British variety?

There’s also a strand of thought that some listeners may be taking indecent pleasure in the fall of the UK – a foolish indulgence in the long run, and perhaps in the short run too.

But I would not condemn RTÉ for this. Indeed, I would laud Claire Byrne for making this call, for resisting the urge toward the parochial, for realising that at this time in Britain’s history their scandals are just bigger and better than ours.

And, of course, their scandals have a way of becoming our scandals, whether we like it or not.

Most days now in Westminster are like an episode of Succession – you don’t have the good writing, but you have bad things happening to bad people, and it is “real”, in a manner of speaking.

Above all, though, it is vital for RTÉ’s main radio current affairs show to be leading with this, because it serves as a warning to us. Not so much a warning from history as a warning from the present day, of what happens when the political class misleads people into the badlands of recreational nationalism.

Actually, it wouldn’t be outlandish for Claire Byrne to be starting most days with the catastrophic consequences of Brexit and of the English nationalism which it released into the atmosphere like poison gas. We should probably be teaching it in our schools already – while we still have the chance.

Sometimes our scandals are not even called scandals – like the departure of Des Cahill from The Sunday Game, which featured in the same episode of Claire Byrne. And OK, it may not quite have the global impact of the UK changing its chancellors apparently just for sport, but it is a troubling chapter in our island story.

This time it was just Des himself giving us the deep dive – without the input of Matthew Parris and a professor – and thus he could only hint at the true depths around the alarming disappearance from RTÉ’s GAA coverage of TV personalities who have personalities, as such.

Claire alluded to this by referring to an interview Des did a while back. It was with Vincent Hogan in the Irish Independent, and Des said: “We miss laughter on the programme, a little spontaneity. I miss it. Because the programme just doesn’t have room to breathe in my opinion.”

With “laughter… a little spontaneity”, Des brought to mind for some of us the words “Joe Brolly”. And other fallen comrades who are no more to be seen on The Sunday Game.

Des reassured Claire that he was happy he’d made the right decision to leave at this point, mainly because it gives him the chance to go to matches on Sundays again. Again and again he spoke of his love of going to matches, until you heard yourself saying: “Des, matches are great, but nobody likes going to them that much.”

He, and the other personalities, will be missed.

Meanwhile on The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays, 9am) they were talking about the “garrison game”, which is in the grip of the never-ending scandal of “sportswashing”.

Irishman Miguel Delaney of the Independent in the UK has been representing us and himself with distinction on this topic, and is also a frequent guest on The Last Word with Matt Cooper.

But it’s a subject that is getting so big we will soon be needing a team of Miguels on the job, all the time.

The manner in which countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have taken to owning grand old football clubs of England is putting unbearable pressure even on the clubs owned by Ordinary Decent Billionaires. And that’s before we go near the all-consuming darkness of the Qatar World Cup.

It can all seem too much, but some things we can control. So I was shocked to hear Pat asking Miguel if he thinks we have too much football on the telly?

These are words that should never be uttered by any responsible person.

There is no such thing.