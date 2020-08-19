Claire Byrne announced as new host of RTÉ 1's Today radio show

Claire Byrne has been announced as the new presenter of RTÉ Radio 1's morning Today programme.

She will begin presenting the two-hour programme on Monday, taking over from Sarah McInerney, who has been hosting the show since previous host Sean O'Rourke left the station in May.

Ms McInerney is to remain with RTÉ and details of her next project will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking about her new gig, Ms Byrne said: "I am truly delighted, honoured and humbled to be taking on this new role at RTÉ Radio 1. My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time.

Sarah McInerney, who has been praised while standing in as host of the Today show



"I won’t let them down. I can’t wait to get started with the legendary team who work on the show and to help craft with them, the informative, entertaining and important Today show we’ve all come to know, love and rely on in our daily listening lives."

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1 said: "Claire has vast experience across all RTÉ platforms but began her career with radio presenting the Late Debate and subsequently, Saturday with Claire Byrne. She brings that experience, a natural curiosity, focus and real integrity to the Today programme.

"I've no doubt, with an excellent team in place, Today with Claire Byrne will continue to set the headlines in these, unprecedented times. I'd also like to thank Sarah McInerney for her considerable input, on this station, since last May and am looking forward to continuing working with her."

Jim Jennings, RTÉ Director of Content, said: "Claire Byrne has built a unique relationship with audiences in Ireland. From News at One to Saturday with Claire Byrne, from Claire Byrne Live to her role as chair of several election and referendum debates, Claire is exceptionally skilled as a broadcaster and hugely informed as a journalist. Listeners to RTÉ Radio 1's Today programme will be in the best hands."

Ms Byrne's Monday night television programme, Claire Byrne Live, will return to RTÉ One in September.

Online Editors