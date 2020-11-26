Christmas FM returns to bring festive cheer to the airwaves from this weekend

The most magical radio station is back to cheer up our lives- Christmas FM will once again hit our airwaves this Saturday, November 28.

Every year, the temporary station run by volunteers saturates our radio with cheery Christmas tunes all in aid of a brilliant charity.

This year, Christmas FM is asking listeners to “Give the Gift of Home” by donating to ALONE, a very fitting charity as many older people will find themselves unable to see friends and family this festive season.

The station aims to raise €200,000 for the charity in its 13th year of being on air. It hopes to raise enough money to provide over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland.

Since first broadcasting in 2008, Christmas FM has raised 2.5 million for various charities.

To ensure all donations go straight to the charity, all costs of running the station are covered by sponsors.

The 2020 premier sponsors are Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post with Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, kindly giving a room for a studio space for free.

Speaking ahead of this year's launch, Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said: “We are delighted to bring Christmas FM back on-air for our thirteenth year. We are beyond delighted to have reached this mark and want to thank each and every one of our listeners who have supported us and in turn, supported each of our chosen charities.

“We would like to thank Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post who have come on board as premier FM sponsors for 2020. We’re excited to switch on Christmas in Ireland and begin our fundraising for our charity partner Alone, so we can reach our aim of providing over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland.”

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE said: “Christmas FM has been such an incredible journey for our organisation so far as we have finally arrived at launch day. We’ve reflected on our work through storytelling and conversation with our older people, volunteers and staff.

“As we work alongside Christmas FM to ‘Give the Gift of Home’ this Christmas, we encourage the Country to listen in as we come together to make this the most meaningful Christmas yet.”

The main radio frequencies for Christmas FM are:

Dublin City and County 105.2FM

Cork City 106.7FM

Cavan 99.4FM

Galway City and County 87.7FM

Kildare 88.1FM

Kilkenny City 104.3

Letterkenny 105.7

Limerick City 105.5FM

Midlands North 101.6FM

Sligo 95FM

South East 103.8FM

Tralee/Killarney 105FM

Waterford City 105.9FM

Wicklow North 99.5FM

Wicklow South 106.6FM

Ennis/Clare 105.2FM

It’s also available to listen online here and on Virgin Media Channel 900.

