Radio reviews

It was a great shout by Sunday Miscellany(RTÉ1, Sunday, 9.10am) to run a piece by Cathal Ó Gallchóir on the Bruce Springsteen gig at Slane in the summer of 1985. Not only was this the landmark show by which all other Bruce shows can be measured, it was the landmark by which the entire 1980s in Ireland can be measured.