Broadcasting legend Larry Gogan is leaving 2FM after 40 years

Gogan will present his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31st January 2019 as part of a day of special events celebrating the DJ.

He will then present the golden hour on RTÉ’s digital station, RTÉ Gold, on weekdays at 1pm.

In a statement, Gogan said: “I have loved all my time on 2FM and would like to thank all the amazing support from all my listeners, great colleagues and all the fantastic Irish and International artists I have been privileged to support and be a part of their success. I am thrilled to be moving over to Gold full time and being part of that exciting new digital world.”

Gogan presented the golden hour which featured the "just a minute quiz", and the DJ became known for catchphrases like "they didn't really suit you".

Throughout his career, Gogan has interviewed musical greats such as the late Glen Campbell and Roy Orbison, as well as Larry Mullen, Garth Brooks, Michael Bolton, and Tom Jones.

He began presenting shows on RTÉ Radio in the 1960’s, working primarily on pop music programmes and he was in the original line up for Radio 2 in 1979.

He has won a number of awards for his contribution to Irish music including a Meteor Award and is a member of the IMRO radio awards hall of fame.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM and Radio Strategy described Gogan as one of the foundations on which 2FM was built.

“There have been huge names associated with 2FM such as Gerry Ryan, Dave Fanning, Ian Dempsey, and of course Larry Gogan. Larry and these other great broadcasters were the foundation on which 2FM was built and paved the way for the other music driven stations in Ireland."

"Larry’s love of music and radio has made him the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history. No matter what time of day, whether it was weekday or weekend’s – audiences always followed Larry. The best thing any aspiring music presenter can do is to listen to Larry broadcasting. That gorgeous voice is his, not much you can do about that, but listen to the crisp tight warm links and how he only ever talks about the music. That is how to do it."

Healy paid tribute to Gogan, saying he won "all the major radio awards in Ireland including the highest accolade The Radio Outstanding Achievement award in 2012".

"2FM owe Larry a great deal and I am proud and grateful as are all my colleagues at 2FM that we can claim that we worked with Larry Gogan. We had Gogan, the UK had Wogan. The greatest of them all is Larry Gogan and we look forward to continuing to listen to him on RTÉ Gold.”

Meanwhile, Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ said: “Larry Gogan is a living legend, a true household name, and a genuine national institution. His legacy transcends generations – he is remembered as the first man to spin a disc on Radio 2; others will fondly mention him in connection with a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz; others still will know him as the man who starts Christmas with a song – and that, by the way, is a tradition I’m sure Larry will continue on RTÉ Gold. As one disc ends, another begins: thank you for the music Larry, the music you launched to millions on 2fm, and the music yet to come on RTÉ Gold.”

