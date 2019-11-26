A complaint from a listener to an item on The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show on Radio Nova has been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

BAI rejects complaint from Nova listener about audio of 'When Harry Met Sally' orgasm scene played on air

The complaint related to a segment broadcast around 9am on October 1, 2019 on the light entertainment show hosted by Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes.

It featured a recording of a woman having an orgasm, which the complainant believed was "overtly sexual content" which was not appropriate for children who could have been listening to the radio during the day.

In their response to the complaint, Radio Nova stated that the segment is called 'Finish Me Off... funny' and sees the presenters provide a headline with some words missing and invite listeners to fill in the gap with a funny reply.

