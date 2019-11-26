BAI rejects complaint from Nova listener about audio of 'When Harry Met Sally' orgasm scene played on air
A complaint from a listener to an item on The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show on Radio Nova has been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.
The complaint related to a segment broadcast around 9am on October 1, 2019 on the light entertainment show hosted by Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes.
It featured a recording of a woman having an orgasm, which the complainant believed was "overtly sexual content" which was not appropriate for children who could have been listening to the radio during the day.
In their response to the complaint, Radio Nova stated that the segment is called 'Finish Me Off... funny' and sees the presenters provide a headline with some words missing and invite listeners to fill in the gap with a funny reply.
They also pointed out that the audio is from "the iconic movie scene from 'When Harry met Sally' which has a 15 certification" and said they felt it was used in a "tongue-in-cheek manner" and that there was no explicit reference made.
The Executive Complaints Forum of the BAI rejected the complaint.
While the Forum noted that the complainant felt the segment was unsuitable given the time of broadcast, they said that while "some children could have been listening, the content was not inappropriate given the type of channel and the likey audience expectation."
The Forum also noted that the segment was "lighthearted" and that children "were unlikely to understand the meaning of the clip" and therefore they did not consider the content to be harmful to children.
The latest broadcasting complaints decisions were published by the BAI on Tuesday morning. Of the five complaints, four were considered, and rejected, by the Compliance Committee.
One complainant lodged two complaints to the BAI, one regarding a commercial segment for Boots in which vaccines were discussed on RTÉ One's afternoon lifestyle show Today with Maura and Daithi on October 8, 2018 and another regarding an advertisement for Boots which aired on RTÉ One on October 15.
Further complaints related to episodes of Eco Eye on RTÉ One on February 5, 2019 and March 25, 2019 which featured segments on wind energy and electric cars.
Under the Broadcasting Act 2009, viewers and listeners to Irish radio and television services can complain about broadcasting content which they believe is not in keeping with broadcasting codes and rules.
For more information on the complaints process and decisions check out bai.ie
