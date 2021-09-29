Broadcaster Anton Savage is set to take over a new weekend morning radio show on Newstalk.

The presenter shared the news on Twitter today with a message saying: “They gave me a gig… mad wha’?”

The new Anton Savage Show will air on Saturdays from 9am-11am and starts on October 9th.

Savage has extensive TV and radio experience and replaced Ray D’Arcy on Today FM in 2015 before later moving on screen with Ireland AM.

Newstalk has described the Anton Savage Show as a current affairs magazine programme.

Meanwhile, former Government press secretary Mandy Johnston will take over the station’s Sunday morning business segment Taking Stock.

Newstalk's managing editor, Patricia Monahan, said they are “delighted to welcome Anton and Mandy as regulars to the weekend schedule.

"They both bring a vast amount of experience to the station and will provide compelling content and analysis for our listeners,” she added.