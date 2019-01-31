Legendary RTE 2FM DJ Larry Gogan who leaves the station today after 40 years got a golden send off from celebrities and colleagues who paid heartfelt tributes to him.

Legendary RTE 2FM DJ Larry Gogan who leaves the station today after 40 years got a golden send off from celebrities and colleagues who paid heartfelt tributes to him.

'An absolute legend' - Jon Bon Jovi and Brendan O'Carroll lead tributes to Larry Gogan as he leaves 2FM

The station was specially renamed "Larry Gogan FM" for the day, and the DJ was Tracy Clifford’s guest on air after 1pm, before presenting his final show. He is set to move RTE’s digital station, RTE Gold.

In a special message from New Jersey, singer Jon Bon Jovi said: “I want to thank you very much for all of your kind words over the years. Your support of Bon Jovi has been second to none anywhere on this planet.

“I just wanted to reach out to say you’re the best. God speed to you, and hopefully you will come and see us at the RDS this summer."

Larry Gogan and singer Joe Cuddy in 1972. Photo: Part of the NPA and Independent Newspapers Ireland

Bob Geldolf rang into the show and thanked the DJ for all he did for his band The Boomtown Rats. “Thanks for everything you did for my band, and in general for bringing proper rock and roll to the country. You will always be remembered for that,” he said.

He paid tribute to Larry's generation of broadcasters which had a massive influence, which also included Terry Wogan and Eamonn Andrews.

Meanwhile, singer Niall Horan sent a message of support wishing Larry the best of luck with his move and saying: “You're an absolute legend.”

Comedian Brendan O’Carroll described Larry as being “inspirational in so many ways,” while Wicklow singer Hozier said: Thank you so much for all you have done for music and championing Irish music to the extent that you did.” He described his service to Irish radio as “an incredible achievement.”

Meanwhile, his RTE colleague Ryan Tubridy dropped into the studio to share his memories of meeting Larry for the first time.

“But you won’t remember the first time you met me. I was about 13 years old, you were doing a road caster in Blackrock,” he revealed.

Ryan said that he asked Larry to play a request for his brother who was newly qualified.

Television host Graham Norton also rang in to the show and said that Larry’s voice still sounds exactly the same. “You turn on the radio and you’re back home, it’s incredible.”

He added: “You always seemed eternally in a good mood.”

Larry began presenting shows on RTÉ Radio in the 1960's, working primarily on pop music programmes and he was in the original line up for Radio 2 in 1979. But he will best be remembered on 2FM for The Golden Hour and the 'Just a Minute' quiz.

Even if the contestant got the answer wrong the man behind the mic was always kind and is best known for simply saying 'they didn't suit you'.

Larry was the voice of the 'National Chart Show' counting down Ireland's top 40 hits each week and announcing the new number one.

He is known as a gentleman in the broadcasting world and has won a number of awards for his contribution to Irish music including a Meteor Award and is a member of the IMRO radio awards Hall of Fame.

Online Editors