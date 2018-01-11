Al Porter has broken his silence to comment on the announcement that Muireann O'Connell will fill his former lunchtime slot on Today FM.

Al Porter breaks silence to say there are 'no hard feelings' with Today FM as Muireann O'Connell takes over his radio slot

Muireann (34) had taken over the show on a temporary basis in November after comedian Porter resigned from the station in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

On Wednesday Today FM confirmed Muireann will remain in the role on a permanent basis with her show running from 12-2pm, half an hour shorter than Porter's. Porter has not spoken publicly since before Christmas. However, he told the Irish Daily Star that he wishes Muireann well on the show.

"The minute I saw the news I texted Today FM's station manager Adellle to tell Muireann I think she'll be great and wish her the best." Porter told the paper. He also reiterated that he had not been asked to resign from "any of my jobs" and took the decision to step down himself to face the "very serious claims" made against him.

Of his relationship with Today FM he told The Irish Daily Star, "There are no hard feelings." The 24 year old comedian also resigned from his role in the Olympia panto and he was the new presenter of TV3's Blind Date, several episodes of which have been withheld in the wake of the allegations.

Speaking to the Herald earlier this week, TV3's head of programming would not be drawn on the plans for the six remaining episodes of Blind Date featuring Porter. The young star is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a young patient when he visited St Patrick's Hospital in 2015. On November 20, the hospital received a complaint from the patient – a student in his 20s – about the alleged incident.

Gardai have still not been contacted about this alleged incident.

Online Editors