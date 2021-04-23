Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon to leave 98FM as station ends Dublin Talks show

Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon are to leave 98FM after seven years.

Their controversial phone-in show Dublin Talks is coming to an end as the station aims to move to a “more music format”, management have said.

Both presenters said they have projects already planned for the future.

UK-based Bauer Media bought the Denis O’Brien-controlled Communicorp – which owned 98FM, Today FM, Newstalk and Spin radio stations – earlier this year in a deal believed to have been worth around €100million.

From Monday 26, the station will be focusing on music with The Sound of the City with Barry Dunne now broadcasting from 10am-3pm and The Big Ride Home now starting at the earlier time of 3pm.

"We’ve spent a very enjoyable seven years with 98FM, presenting Dublin Talks,” Mr Kennedy said.

“We’ve covered all the big Dublin and national news stories in a unique way… airing opinions of the nation’s capital.

“We spent a very memorable two weeks ‘living in a box’ in the City Centre during 98FM’s Code Red - and were honoured to host the station’s Best of Dublin award.

“We’re most proud at having won two IMRO radio awards along the way. Both Jeremy and I are already working on new projects for the future.”

Michael Brett, 98FM Programme Director said: “I’d like to thank Adrian, Jeremy and the dedicated production team for their time at 98FM and their commitment to Dublin Talks. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”