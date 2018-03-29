Entertainment Radio

Friday 30 March 2018

Adnan Syed of Serial podcast has been granted a new trial

His story was widely publicised in 2014.

A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

An appeals court in Maryland, US has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast Serial.

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park.

A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling granting him new trial.

Syed’s story was widely publicised in the 2014 Serial podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt.

The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast records.

Rabia Chaudry, who helped bring Syed’s case into the public eye, and Syed’s lawyer Justin Brown celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

A lower court judge vacated Syed’s conviction in 2016, citing his attorney’s failure to cross-examine a key witness.

Prosecutors appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s intermediate appeals court.

Read more: Love Serial and S-Town? Here are 10 addictive true-crime podcasts to get hooked on

Your next true crime obsession 

Press Association

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment