2FM bosses stage more than a dozen auditions in search for Doireann Garrihy's new sidekick

Over a dozen people have been secretly doing pilots in RTÉ in recent days to replace Eoghan McDermott as co-host with Doireann Garrihy of 2FM's breakfast show.

Spin FM DJ Marty Guilfoyle is favourite to land the plum job, having previously co-hosted a successful show with Doireann when she worked at Spin.

RTÉ insiders reveal that Doireann wanted to host the show on her own after Eoghan's surprise departure, using roving reporters such as Emma Power and a junior link as fillers.

But she was told by bosses that they wanted a duo.

Read More

Tara Stewart and Stephen Byrne, have been filling in for the past several days in that slot, having initially gone on air for the first time together for St Patrick's week.

2FM management have been so impressed with them that they're likely to be given their own show together as well as their current weekend slots.

Brian Dowling is seen as a dark horse for the breakfast show, while second favourite to Marty is fellow DJ Carl Mullen.

Other names being thrown into the hat include James Kavanagh, Lottie Ryan, Blathnaid Treacy and Greg O'Shea. But it's believed 2FM boss Dan Healy wants a female-male duo to present the morning slot.

"Nicky Byrne and Jenny Greene were quite successful when they were on in the mornings. They were tested late at night at first and that was an unexpected hit,” an insider told Sunday World.

“They had never met before in a studio and they had such a laugh together.

“The same with Bernard O'Shea and Keith Walsh. Keith was not going to do a breakfast show at first but when he teamed up with Bernard it was clear there was a breakfast show there.

“Eoghan and Doireann worked well together, too, so they are aiming to go for a mixed-sex duo rather than an all female team, although a good female presenter is not being ruled out to work with Doireann as long as she's a good broadcaster.”

Doireann has been off air while going into the studio with over a dozen individuals over the past few days in a bid to find out who clicks best with her.

“They started doing pilots on Wednesday in 2FM for the new show,” the source said. “It will take them three or four weeks to figure out who they will pick.

“The aim is to build the breakfast show around Doireann. The people being auditioned are a mixture of newbies and experienced presenters.”

Doireann (28), hails from Castleknock in Dublin and is one of three sisters, all of whom have foraged careers in showbiz.

She graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a drama and theatre degree and started her radio career on Spin FM, before trying her hand at comedy and impressions.

She began presenting The Podge and Rodge Show in 2018 until 2019 and in June 2019 she presented the new breakfast show on 2FM alongside Eoghan McDermott from 6am to 9am.

Her eldest sister Aoibhin is an actress and starred in Fair City, as well as appearing on Dancing With The Stars. She lives in Co. Clare with her hotelier husband John Burke and they are expecting their third child.

Third sister Ailbhe is a social media influencer and works for her father Eugene's family business, Dublin Bay Cruises.

Eoghan McDermott made a surprise departure from 2FM in March.

An RTÉ statement did little to answer questions about the sudden departure, elaborating only to say the presenter's contract was going to be up "soon" anyway.

"RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM," the statement read back then

"His contract is due to expire shortly. RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show."