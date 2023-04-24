Radio host Gareth O’Callaghan home from hospital six weeks after serious car crash

The scene of the collision in March. Photo: Gareth O'Callaghan/Facebook.

Radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan has been discharged from hospital six weeks after a serious car crash.

The Classic Hits FM presenter was involved in a collision in Cork along with his wife Paula, and daughter Emma in March.

The father-of-three had been recovering at Cork University Hospital (CUH) since the collision.

He suffered a broken back, ruptured lung and other injuries as a result of the crash.

Today, his wife Paula shared a picture of him smiling to let followers know that the 62-year-old was finally home.

On Thursday, she had shared a picture of her husband with the caption: "Here’s what recovery and bravery looks like .. Super proud of my gorgeous Husband".

In March, Mrs O’Callaghan thanked followers for the “outpouring of love and support” for the family.

“The crash was horrific but we’re getting there. Gareth has a long road ahead but we’re in it together,” she said online.

Mr O’Callaghan posted on social media on March 17, five days after the incident, to let the public know what had happened.

“Thankfully Paula and Emma, who managed to get free from the wreckage, are recovering at home from bad bruising and shock,” he said.

“We were in heavy, slow-moving traffic on Horgan's Quay at 2.45pm when a car smashed directly into the back of ours, destroying it in seconds.

“We are deeply grateful to teams from Cork City Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service and the Gardaí for taking great care of us. Also, our thanks to those who left their own cars in order to help us ahead of the arrival of the emergency services.”

Mr O’Callaghan is living with multiple system atrophy - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, identifiable by symptoms affecting parts of the nervous system that control involuntary action.

In 2021, the broadcaster and writer opened up about the condition. He told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that the illness progressed until “you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

“If you can imagine everything that you do every day, you’re slowly losing the ability to do that,” he said at that time.

“It progresses until you are literally incapable of doing anything.”