Radio DJ Jordan North enjoys a pint of Guinness on tonight's I'm A Celebrity

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will take place at a castle in Wales (ITV/PA)

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North tucked into a pint of the black stuff on tonight's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Celebrities got to enjoy a rare night in the pub, The Castle Inn, complete with a pub table and chairs and ‘pub grub’.

Radio host Jordan got to enjoy a pint of Guinness.

“Oh my god, what a beautiful Christmassy sight, tinsel up, chairs out, a bar, Christmas trees, Christmas decs and most importantly there was pies and peas….pies and peas," he said in the Telegraph.

Read More

The celebrities toasted Hollie, Ruthie, Beverley and Victoria, who have recently left the camp and sang some karaoke.

Actor Shane Richie got up and sang The Jam’s A Town Called Malice which everyone loved.

“Mr Karaoke himself, Shane Richie kicked off the night with a little bit of The Jam," said Vernon Kay.

“I said to myself ‘Jordan do not do Karaoke, Jordan you can’t sing, Jordan you can’t dance, don’t do karaoke’. I had every intention, every fibre of being in my body had every intention not to get up to sing tonight," added Jordan in the Telegraph.

Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon sang and danced their way through Backstreet Boy’s Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Soap star Jessica Plummer and classical singer Russell Watson were the latest stars to get voted off the show tonight, following Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire, who were eliminated on Monday.

Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay took part in the Cart-astrophy trial, which involved transporting “castle nasties” to collection boxes.

One celebrity had to wear a special helmet to catch the offal and fish guts, while the other had to throw it over.

Vernon wore the helmet and Giovanna admitted she was glad at being given the easier job, as he retched while pouring the stinking fish guts into the containers.

The pair scored all eight stars.

Read More

Online Editors