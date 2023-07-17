Racing royalty: Rachael Blackmore spotted at Wimbledon final alongside William, Kate and 007

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to Umpire, Fergus Murphy during the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Guy Ritchie (L) and Brad Pitt (C) look on during the Men's Single final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images).

Members of the British Royal Family alongside Rachael Blackmore and partner Brian Hayes yesterday at Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images.

Blackmore with her partner Brian Hayes to her right watching the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon from the Royal Box. Photo: Getty Images.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore alongside Rachel Weiss, Daniel Craig, and Prince William and Kate and their children. Photo: Reuters.

Rachael Blackmore, Rachel Weiss, Daniel Craig and members of the Royal Family in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge.

Queen of the turf Rachael Blackmore was in regal company on Centre Court at Wimbledon as the Grand National-winning jockey took in the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday.

The Tipperary jockey was pictured with her partner, fellow jockey Brian Hayes, alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including James Bond actor Daniel Craig and two-time Oscar winner Rachel Weisz.

Actor James Norton and jockey Rachael Blackmore at Wimbledon. Photo: Julien Finney/Getty.

Blackmore watched the pulsating final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box at Centre Court along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, alongside their children.

There was a star-studded cast in attendance for the final, including Brad Pitt, Guy Ritchie, James Norton and Imogen Poots, but all eyes were on the grass court as 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz landed tennis’ most prestigious title after a thrilling five-set encounter.

Alcaraz had fallen to a 6-1 defeat in the first set but was in the ascendancy thereafter and won three of the next four sets to claim his second Grand Slam title and his first on grass.

Remarkably, it was just his fourth ever professional tournament on the surface.

There was another Irish person that drew attention and that was umpire Fergus Murphy, who officiated over the final.

The 52-year-old Dublin native oversaw the final at Wimbledon for the first time and was greeted by the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after the match.

Murphy is Ireland’s sole professional court official.