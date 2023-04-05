Rachel Weisz walks the red carpet for her latest psychological thriller 'Dead Ringers'
Rachel Weisz walks the red carpet for her latest psychological thriller 'Dead Ringers'.
Latest Entertainment
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies aged 96
The Equalizer 3 trailer: Denzel Washington returns for another round as Robert McCall
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite for Eurovision party
Moose wanders into a movie theatre in Alaska
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry, a true story of love in Ravensbruck, and DC Comics’ blockbuster Suicide Squad
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Latest | Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal
Wild Youth - We Are One - Eurovision 2023
Dublin band Wild Youth are selected to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Developers told to build new homes within next 12 months with new scheme that could save them €26,000 per house
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson as invincibility spell has worn off
Biggest shareholder turns on Ires as investor revolt grows legs
‘Evil’ stepfather tortured toddler to death before sending video of body to his mum