Rachel Stevens tipped for Dancing On Ice appearance

Pop star Rachel Stevens has been tipped to appear in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The former S Club 7 singer, 43, will join the line-up of the ITV show, according to The Sun newspaper.

Stevens shot to fame as part of the chart-topping band between 1999 and 2003.

She later embarked on a successful solo career and finished second on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

The Sun also reported Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, is taking part in the show.

The 25-year-old is a professional dancer and Paul’s son with ex-wife Sheryl.

His famous father has spoken of his pride after Regan came out as bisexual.

Stevens and Gascoigne would be joining confirmed contestants on Dancing On Ice, including Happy Mondays star Bez and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

No gloomy Monday around here! ✋ @Happy_Mondays Bez, reveals himself as the next star to get his skates on for @dancingonice! ⛸️✨



We can't wait to watch you Step On that ice! 😉 pic.twitter.com/otW7vWqV9U — This Morning (@thismorning) October 4, 2021

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.