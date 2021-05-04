Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev to sing with daughter for virtual play session

Rachel Riley will be joined by husband Pasha Kovalev and their daughter Maven for the launch of new BBC virtual play sessions.

The Stay and Play sessions on May 14 and 21 will be hosted on the BBC’s Tiny Happy People Facebook page and will also feature Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson and her fiance Casey Johnson with their baby Rox.

The first event will be a musical-themed Stay and Play event led by early years practitioner Suzy Scott from Glasgow’s Tiny Happy People Hub.

Countdown star Riley and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kovalev, who are expecting their second child, will sing along to songs with their baby daughter, 16 months, including Tommy Thumb, and a special version of Row Row Row Your Boat with a line about the River Clyde and the Squinty Bridge to introduce the family to Glasgow.

The second session will feature Simpson and Johnson taking part in a session focusing on sensory play, with their 17-month-old son.

It will include activities such as playing with sock puppets and joining in with a game of Incy Wincy Spider.

Riley said: “Tiny Happy People has some great ideas for interacting with your little ones, we’ve learnt some great new games and Maven loves all the songs, rhymes and actions.”

Simpson added: “Tiny Happy People has really had some lovely activities to do with your kids, I will definitely be revisiting it soon!”

The BBC’s Tiny Happy People has a number of community “hubs” around the country and works closely with local councils, healthcare professionals and charities to support parents and carers in helping children with speech and language development.

The virtual Play and Stay sessions in May are part of the launch of new hubs in Glasgow and Cornwall.

PA Media