Rachel Johnson in cheese row in Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother’s Rachel Johnson was mocked by fans after she had a tantrum over not having any Parmesan.

The journalist – the sister of foreign secretary Boris Johnson – was furious when the male housemates admitted that the cheese might not have made it onto the shopping list.

“I can’t believe it!” said Johnson, looking stunned, before listing all the recipes she could have whipped up with some Parmesan. When you don't have Parmesan for your pasta. #FirstWorldProblems #CBB pic.twitter.com/aMKbQVyVIv — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 14, 2018 She also threatened to nominate them for not securing the item.

“Pasta without Parmesan!” she murmured, as the other housemates watched her outburst. Viewers of the Channel 5 show thought Johnson’s “middle class nightmare” was hilarious, with many dubbing it “Parmesan-gate”.

“’I trust you remembered Parmesan’ has got to be the most poshest thing ever uttered on #cbb,” said one person on Twitter. “I trust you remembered Parmesan “ has got to be the most poshest thing ever uttered on #cbb — Rach xxx (@RachelleMDNA) January 14, 2018 “I knew i loved #Rachael . No Parmesan. MELTDOWN,” laughed another.

I knew i loved #Rachael . No Parmesan. MELTDOWN #CBB — Rosalyn Shephard (@homewithrose) January 14, 2018 Many said the row was a good example of “first world problems”. First world problems - no parmesan on the shopping list!! #cbb — Lynsey Robinson (@LoveBulldog) January 14, 2018 “Pasta without Parmesan? The end of the world is nigh,” tweeted another.

Pasta without Parmesan?😱😱😱😱

The end of the world is nigh #CBB — Kimberley Herbert (@Kimbo2709) January 14, 2018 Many people shared funny memes and videos expressing their thoughts.

