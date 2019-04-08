Late BBC presenter Rachael Bland’s podcast about her struggle with cancer has been nominated for an award.

Rachael Bland’s You, Me And The Big C podcast nominated for award

You, Me And The Big C, in which Bland and her co-stars Deborah James and Lauren Mahon charted their experiences of the disease, is up for Acast Moment Of The Year at the British Podcast Awards.

Bland died at the age of 40 last year, less than two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and James and Mahon have continued the podcast.

The ceremony takes place on May 18 and Bland’s husband, Steve Bland, will attend to give out a special accolade in her honour, the BBC 5 Live Rachael Bland New Podcast Award.

Other nominees at the British Podcast Awards include screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who is up for Best Family Podcast with Surrogacy: A Family Frontier. The podcast explores attitudes towards surrogacy following Black’s own journey to have a child with his husband, Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Peter Crouch, Fearne Cotton, George Ezra, Giovanna Fletcher, Katie Piper and Fortunately… With Fi And Jane are up for the Spotlight Award, which celebrates the podcasts that have resonated with the public and taken the medium mainstream.

Fearne Cotton (PA)

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast is nominated for Best Radio Podcast, while Will Young, Elizabeth Day and Anna Williamson are all contenders for the Best Interview category for their series Homo Sapiens, Breaking Mum And Dad: The Podcast and How To Fail.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry with Eddie Mair is nominated for Best Current Affairs podcast along with the BBC’s Beyond Today, The Guardian’s Today In Focus and The Economist’s The Intelligence.

The British Podcast Awards will be held at Kings Place, King’s Cross, on May 18.

Press Association