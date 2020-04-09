Quiz writer James Graham heads slate of new BBC programmes

The BBC has commissioned a series of short plays recorded using video conference technology by playwrights including Quiz creator James Graham.

Unprecedented, a collaboration with Headlong theatre for BBC Four, will also feature plays by Charlene James and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Graham, 37, is best known as a political dramatist and for works such as Westminster-based This House; The Vote, set in a polling station; and Brexit: The Uncivil War.

The new slate of shows was announced in a blog post by Jonty Claypole, director of BBC Arts.

Film critics Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo will turn their gaze to the small screen in the six-part series Kermode & Mayo’s Home Entertainment Service on BBC Four.

The commission will see the pair offer a weekly guide to the best and worst streaming films and TV.

The BBC has also ordered two new Shakespeare audio plays.

Henry IV Part One will star Iain Glen as King Henry and Toby Jones as Falstaff, while Othello will feature Khalid Abdalla, Matthew Needham and Cassie Layton.

Claypole also confirmed the BBC had begun transforming the Arts category on iPlayer into Culture in Quarantine, which will grow in size in the coming weeks.

