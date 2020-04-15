Quiz viewers praise Helen McCrory’s performance as ‘cheat’ couple’s barrister

Viewers have praised Helen McCrory’s performance as a defence barrister in ITV drama Quiz, with one joking the actress “could tell me the Earth is flat and I would be convinced”.

Quiz tells the story of the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal, in which an Army major and his wife were accused of using an elaborate coughing trick to win the cash prize.

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen played Charles Ingram, while Fleabag’s Sian Clifford starred as his wife, Diana. Michael Sheen transformed into host Chris Tarrant.

The third and final part aired on Wednesday, with viewers watching the couple stand trial charged with deception while McCrory played their defence barrister, Sonia Woodley QC.

While the Ingrams were eventually convicted, serious doubts persists over their guilt and Quiz viewers said McCrory’s performance had convinced them a miscarriage of justice had taken place following the 2003 trial.

At this stage Helen McCrory could tell me the Earth is flat and I would be convinced. #Quiz. pic.twitter.com/pV7OW893mj — KARIS (@kcat1691) April 15, 2020

One tweeted: “At this stage Helen McCrory could tell me the Earth is flat and I would be convinced.”

Another wrote: “Anyone else thinking the Ingrams are innocent purely based on how bad ass Helen McCrory is?”

Got to think if Helen McCrory was the Ingramâs actual barrister all those years ago theyâd have been found not guilty. She had me convinced. #Quiz pic.twitter.com/AoNobPn0ij — Daniel Jones (@dj_jones7) April 15, 2020

A viewer said: “Got to think if Helen McCrory was the Ingram’s actual barrister all those years ago they’d have been found not guilty. She had me convinced.”

Helen McCrory really did THAT with her closing speech.. how on earth were the Ingrams found guilty?! #Quiz — Zara Murphy (@murphyzara24) April 15, 2020

And another tweeted: “Helen McCrory really did THAT with her closing speech.. how on earth were the Ingrams found guilty?!”

The Ingrams are planning to appeal against their conviction, with their lawyer saying new analysis of the coughing at the heart of the scandal will cast doubt on their guilt.

PA Media