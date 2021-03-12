Quiz show Eggheads to move from the BBC to Channel 5

Quiz show Eggheads is moving from the BBC to Channel 5.

The programme sees teams of contestants try to beat a panel of specialist quizzers in a test of their general knowledge.

The programme began in 2003 and current host Jeremy Vine joined the programme in 2008.

Vine announced the move during his Channel 5 programme on Friday.

“The programme which I’ve presented for more than 10 years, Eggheads, one of the greatest quizzes in the history of British TV, is moving to Channel 5 later this year,” he said.

Prospective contestants were also encouraged to apply to be on the programme during Vine’s show.

PA Media