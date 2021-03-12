| 5.5°C Dublin

Quiz show Eggheads to move from the BBC to Channel 5

Host Jeremy Vine announced the move on Friday.

By Tom Horton, PA

Quiz show Eggheads is moving from the BBC to Channel 5.

The programme sees teams of contestants try to beat a panel of specialist quizzers in a test of their general knowledge.

The programme began in 2003 and current host Jeremy Vine joined the programme in 2008.

Vine announced the move during his Channel 5 programme on Friday.

“The programme which I’ve presented for more than 10 years, Eggheads, one of the greatest quizzes in the history of British TV, is moving to Channel 5 later this year,” he said.

Prospective contestants were also encouraged to apply to be on the programme during Vine’s show.

