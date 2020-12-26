| 6.9°C Dublin

Quiz of the year 202: test your knowledge of celebs, politics and more with our interactive challenge

It’s been a year dominated by one thing – but while you’ll find questions about Covid here, Review’s Quiz of 2020 will also test your knowledge of culture, celebrity, politics and much more

Tipperary players celebrate after their Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

IRISH POLITICS

1) Which of the following films did Leo Varadkar NOT quote during his addresses to the nation about Covid?

a) Contagion

