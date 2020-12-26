Quiz of the year 202: test your knowledge of celebs, politics and more with our interactive challenge

IRISH POLITICS

1) Which of the following films did Leo Varadkar NOT quote during his addresses to the nation about Covid?

a) Contagion

b) Mean Girls

c) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

2) What was Fine Gael’s slogan in February’s general election?

a) Keep the recovery going

b) An Ireland for all

c) A future to look forward to

3) Which general election candidate won the most first-preference votes?

a) Michael Lowry (Ind)

b) Denise Mitchell (SF)

c) Michael Healy-Rae (Ind)

4) Separate controversies ended Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen’s short spells as agriculture minister. Who holds the post now?

a) Charlie McConalogue

b) Seán Haughey

c) Robert Troy

5) James O’Connor of Fianna Fáil is the Dáil’s youngest TD. How old is he?

a) 28

b) 33

c) 23

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was a regular visitor to the midlands in her younger days

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was a regular visitor to the midlands in her younger days

WORLD POLITICS

1) What does the R stand for in Joseph R Biden jr?

a) Randolph

b) Roosevelt

c) Robinette

2) In Britain, a lockdown trip to which location landed Dominic Cummings in trouble?

a) Barnard Castle

b) Westminster

c) Specsavers

3) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya stood for election against the Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In which Irish midlands town did she spend several summers in her youth?

a) Roscrea

b) Tullamore

c) Athlone

4) Which organisation was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize?

a) World Bank

b) World Food Programme

c) World Health Organisation

5) Who gave a post-election press conference outside a Philadelphia landscaping business?

a) Donald Trump

b) Melania Trump

c) Rudy Giuliani

Co Fermanagh woman Margaret Keenan, 90, who was the first patient in the UK to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside medical trials, with healthcare assistant Lorraine Hill at University Hospital, Coventry

Co Fermanagh woman Margaret Keenan, 90, who was the first patient in the UK to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside medical trials, with healthcare assistant Lorraine Hill at University Hospital, Coventry

COVID

1) When was the first Covid-19 case confirmed in Ireland?

a) January 31

b) March 3

c) February 29

2) What does the ‘19’ indicate in Covid-19?

a) That it is the 19th coronavirus

b) The number of spores on the virus

c) The year it was detected

3) Which three countries were placed under localised lockdown in August?

a) Kildare, Laois and Offaly

b) Laois, Offaly and Westmeath

c) Kildare, Offaly and Roscommon

4) Which country, as of mid-December, had the highest number of deaths per capita?

a) UK

b) Belgium

c) US

5) Which vaccine was the first to be administered outside medical trials?

a) AstraZeneca

b) Pfizer

c) Moderna

BUSINESS

1) Tesla founder Elon Musk’s attempt to enter the final frontier had a double setback this month as one rocket exploded on lift-off and another collapsed on the launchpad. What is the name of his venture?

a) JMC

b) SpaceX

c) Blue Origin

2) The stock market valuation of which company reached €100bn on its flotation?

a) Zoom

b) Stripe

c) Airbnb

3) Which social media company told its 4,000-plus staff in May that they could work from home “for ever”?

a) Google

b) Twitter

c) Facebook

4) Which actress and activist joined the board of which French luxury goods group Kering, the owner of Gucci?

a) Emma Watson

b) Jane Fonda

c) Angelina Jolie

5) Which digital “challenger bank” announced in May that it had reached 1 million customers in Ireland?

a) Monzo

b) Revolut

c) N26

The bag identity: Matt Damon

The bag identity: Matt Damon

CELEBRITY

1) Which English actress said co-star Jamie Dornan had reassured her about her Irish accent in Wild Mountain Thyme?

a) Rosamund Pike

b) Emily Blunt

c) Lily Collins

2) During his lockdown in Dalkey, Matt Damon was pictured with a bag from which supermarket?

a) SuperValu

b) Dunnes Stores

c) Lidl

3) Where have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in which Californian city after leaving the UK?

a) San Francisco

b) Los Angeles

c) Santa Barbara

4) Which Irish singer was barred from bringing her cockatoo into her local supermarket?

a) Twink

b) Enya

c) Linda Martin

5) Ryan Tubridy was opening a bottle of which fizzy drink when he swore on the Late Late Toy Show?

a) Club Orange

b) Fanta

c) Tango

MUSIC

1) Which veteran rock star released a cover of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York?

a) Bruce Springsteen

b) Axl Rose

c) Jon Bon Jovi

2) Bob Dylan’s 17-minute song Murder Most Foul was about whose assassination?

a) John F Kennedy

b) Martin Luther King

c) Harvey Milk

3) Which of the following is NOT a lyric from Van Morrison’s protest song No More Lockdown?

a) Open up the window and let me breathe

b) No more celebrities tellin’ us how we’re supposed to feel

c) No more fascist police disturbing our peace

4) Which singer wore an Aran jumper in her album publicity shots?

a) Katy Perry

b) Taylor Swift

c) Cardi B

5) Which singer won five Grammy awards?

a) Dua Lipa

b) Ariana Grande

c) Billie Eilish

FILM AND TV

1) Born Joseph Schreibvogel, how is the subject of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King better known?

a) Joe Maxi

b) Joe Exotic

c) Joe the Lion

2) Normal People star Paul Mescal previously appeared in an advert for Denny’s sausages in which he decides to travel the world. What is his first destination?

a) Bali

b) Ballyhaunis

c) Balina

3) Who won the Oscar for Best Actress?

a) Saoirse Ronan

b) Scarlett Johansson

c) Renée Zellweger

4) Which TV series prompted a British minister to urge Netflix to add a disclaimer to say it is a “work of fiction”?

a) Peaky Blinders

b) Line of Duty

c) The Crown

5) Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer aged 43 in August, made his final film appearance in which drama?

a) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

b) Da 5 Bloods

c) 21 Bridges

Book of the year: Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Book of the year: Doireann Ní Ghríofa

BOOKS

1) Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s A Ghost in the Throat, winner of the An Post Book of the Year award, was inspired by which historical figure?

a) Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill

b) Maud Gonne

c) Peig Sayers

2) Which novel began with the line: “I’m a priest for Christ’s sake — how can this be happening to me?”

a) Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan

b) Snow by John Banville

c) Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan

3) What was the title of the first volume of Barack Obama’s memoirs about his time as US president?

a) A Promised Land

b) Can You Smell What Barack is Cooking?

c) Yes We Can

4) What was unusual about Lee Child’s latest novel?

a) He kills off Jack Reacher

b) He wrote it with his brother

c) It is set on a space station

5) Who won this year’s Booker prize?

a) Diane Cook for The New Wilderness

b) Brandon Taylor for Real Life

c) Douglas Stuart for Shuggie Bain

In which US city did Meghan Markle buy a property with husband Prince Harry?

In which US city did Meghan Markle buy a property with husband Prince Harry?

QUOTES

Who said the following…

1) “If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger, which I can tell you from personal experience it is, then this is the moment we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor.”

a) Donald Trump

b) Tony Holohan

c) Boris Johnson

2) “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

a) Kamala Harris

b) Steve Bannon

c) Kanye West

3) “The two-party system in this state is now broken. It has been dispatched into the history books.”

a) Mary Lou McDonald

b) Eamon Ryan

c) Leo Varadkar

4) “Will you shut up, man!”

a) Jurgen Klopp

b) Joe Biden

c) Donald Trump

5) “What’s the male equivalent of a slut?”

a) Joe Duffy

b) Taylor Swift

c) Meghan Markle

SPORT

1) Leeds United renamed one of the stands at Elland Road after which former player?

a) Johnny Giles

b) Norman Hunter

c) Jack Charlton

2) Tipperary’s footballers beat Cork to win their first Munster title since what year?

a) 1935

b) 1953

c) 1920

3) Which Irish sports star was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

a) Ciara Mageean

b) Katie Taylor

c) Sam Bennett

4) Johnny Sexton was criticised for his angry reaction at being substituted during Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to France. Who replaced him?

a) Billy Burns

b) Ross Byrne

c) Chris Farrell

5) How many goals did the Republic of Ireland soccer team score in 2020?

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

ANSWERS:

IRISH POLITICS: 1) a; 2) c; 3) b; 4) a; 5) c

WORLD POLITICS: 1) c; 2) a; 3) a; 4) b; 5) c

COVID: 1) c; 2) c; 3) a; 4) b; 5) b

BUSINESS: 1) b; 2) c; 3) b; 4) a; 5) b

CELEBRITY: 1) b; 2) a; 3) c; 4) a; 5) b

MUSIC: 1) c; 2) a; 3) a; 4) b; 5) c

FILM AND TV: 1) b; 2) b; 3) c; 4) c; 5) a

BOOKS: 1) a; 2) b; 3) a; 4) b; 5) c

QUOTES: 1) c; 2) c; 3) a; 4) b; 5) a

SPORT: 1) c; 2) a; 3) b; 4) a; 5) b