Quiz: How much do you know about Harry Styles?

This week, Harry Styles took to the stage of Dublin’s Aviva stadium to a roaring crowd of 50,000 concert attendees.

The atmosphere was electric and the fans were not disappointed as the singer put on a big show, dancing all-round the stage and crooning all his big hits, and then some.

It’s been over two decades since Harry had his breakthrough on music competition series The X Factor where, as everyone knows, he became a member of boy band One Direction.

Like his fellow band mates, Harry then sought out a solo career.

With three albums now under his belt, making a career in fashion and film as well as music, Harry Styles is only just getting started.

Test how well you know the life and career of “Hazza” below.