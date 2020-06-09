Queer Eye’s Tan France becomes a US citizen

Queer Eye’s British-born star Tan France has become a US citizen.

The show’s resident fashion expert – originally from Doncaster, South Yorkshire – took the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalisation ceremony on Tuesday.

France, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with husband Rob, said he now intends to register to vote ahead of November’s presidential elections.

Alongside pictures of himself during the naturalisation ceremony, he wrote on Instagram: “A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional.

“And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation.”

France, 37, is a fashion designer by trade and lends his expertise to Queer Eye.

He stars on the Netflix makeover show alongside the other members of the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye has proven to be a huge success since it was revived by Netflix in 2018, and its fifth season arrived on the streaming service last week.

France has spoken at length about his upbringing in Doncaster. Writing in his memoir, Naturally Tan, he recalled the racism he encountered growing up and his difficulty being accepted as a gay Muslim man.

PA Media