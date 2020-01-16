Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Sandi Toksvig as co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness makes unexpected bid for Bake Off job

The 32-year-old star shared a photo to Instagram showing the Bake Off line-up of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Toksvig.

But in a light-hearted move the Netflix star pasted his own smiling face onto Toksvig’s body.

Van Ness captioned the post: “Can you believe?”

Fans were quick to give their approval.

“This would be a dream,” one quipped while another said: “My life would be made.”

Broadcaster and writer Toksvig, 61, is standing down from the baking programme after three years in order to focus on other work projects.

Sandi Toksvig and her Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Nadiya Hussain, Jo Brand, Richard Ayoade, Joe Lycett, Jenny Ryan and Liam Charles have been touted as potential replacements.

US star Van Ness was not among the bookmakers’ favourites.

Toksvig has fronted the competition alongside Fielding and judges Hollywood and Leith since 2017, after it moved to Channel 4 from BBC One.

PA Media