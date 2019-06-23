Queer Eye star Tan France has said he feels a constant pressure to dress well, and that he cannot go shopping in his pyjamas any more.

Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more

France rose to fame on the Netflix makeover and life overhaul series when it debuted last year as the show’s fashion expert.

He has become known for his keen eye and straightforward manner when dressing the programme’s makeover subjects, known as “heroes”, as well as his own sharp style.

France told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “I can’t just go to the grocery story any more in pyjamas, like, I have to go dressed up because people are expecting me to set a standard.

“It’s really hard.”

He added: “I still do sometimes if I have my disguise on. I have very nice pyjamas, that’s just a fact.”

France also told of his reaction to becoming famous and being adored by the Hollywood elite after being a “regular, average dude” from South Yorkshire as a child of Pakistani immigrants.

The fashion designer-turned-TV star, 36, said that he is “very honest” in his new book, Naturally Tan, about his experiences.

He said: “I talk about the ins and outs of what it’s like when you start off in South Yorkshire, a child of immigrants, and then you’re thrust into Hollywood and it’s a very, very strange feeling.

Queer Eye hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk (Christopher Smith/Netflix)

“I’m very honest in the book about what it’s like to be famous when you were just a regular, average dude before then, and how it feels to walk into a party of Oscar winners – it’s just a very bizarre feeling.”

He said Queer Eye “has become the most beloved show with showbiz people”.

“You walk into any Oscars or Emmys party and they’re very excited about it.”

France, who is gay and was raised in a Muslim household, said he also felt a “responsibility” to use his voice.

Have you missed us? (We missed you too. 💕) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19. 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/6H0eIwLg8i — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 18, 2019

He said: “Many of the communities within (which) I fall were saying, ‘Use your voice, you’ve got this power, tell stories, the media portrays us in a certain way, show what we’re really like’, and I did that.”

Queer Eye returns to the streaming platform for a fourth series next month.

The show features resident fashion expert France along with food guru Antoni Porowski, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and home designer Bobby Berk.

The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

