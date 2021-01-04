Queen wishes Woman’s Hour ‘continued success’

The Queen has sent a message to mark the 75th anniversary of Woman’s Hour (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen has marked the 75th anniversary of Woman’s Hour by wishing the BBC Radio 4 show “continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere”.

The head of state sent her good wishes to all those involved in the long-running and popular show in a message.

It came as broadcaster Emma Barnett began her first day as Woman’s Hour presenter taking over from Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray, who both left the show last year.

The Queen said in her message: “As you celebrate your 75th year, it is with great pleasure that I send my best wishes to the listeners and all those associated with Woman’s Hour.

“During this time, you have witnessed and played a significant part in the evolving role of women across society, both here and around the world.

“In this notable anniversary year, I wish you continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere.”

It is not known if the Queen is a fan of Woman’s Hour but as the programme has been running for many decades it is likely she has tuned in.

Barnett said ahead of taking up her new role: “I can’t wait to get to know the many listeners of Woman’s Hour a lot, lot better. What adventures we are going to have together – all starting in the year that this BBC institution, the radio mothership, turns 75.

“I have a long love of Woman’s Hour and live radio, and know that this is a very special and rare opportunity.”

