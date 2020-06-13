Queen of New York Lady Gaga turns up the emotional faders

In 2011, listening to Born This Way, or before that Alejandro, you could have argued that Lady Gaga was All About Eve's Eve Harrington to Madonna's Margo Channing. In 2020, Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, from New York's Lower East Side - has long since stepped through the fantasy of her own creation.

Her sixth studio album, Chromatica, is not only her best release in years, it also comes at just the right moment. As Craig Jenkins wrote in Vulture: "It is fortuitous for Chromatica, Lady Gaga's disco love-fest dressed in intergalactic peace-punk clothes, to have crash-landed where it did, on the cusp of (socially distanced) Pride month, smack in the middle of a worldwide outcry for equality."

"All of us are being invited to challenge that system and think about how to effect real change," Lady Gaga said recently.

"I believe in my heart that people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak right now. I know this is true, because it's you who are the seeds of the future. You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today."

The zeitgeist, Black Lives Matter protests and Covid-19 apart, Chromatica comes at an important time artistically too for Lady Gaga. Last June, the enigmatic star appeared to confirm in the 14-song set-list of her streamed SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theatre in New York's Harlem that her songwriting had entered something of a dip. At that show, she performed only songs from her last three albums (Artpop, Joanne, and A Star Is Born) and 11 from her first three (The Fame, Fame Monster and Born This Way).

The concert was in Pride week, which inspired Lady Gaga to speechify thus to rousing applause: "So it's Pride week. I wish it could exist 365 days of the year, but I'll take a fucking global week. Wow on Friday, the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Yeah, that was when our community said enough is enough. And all hail to so many including Miss Marsha P Johnson," she said referring to the African American transgender activist and pioneer, a huge figure in the gay liberation movement in New York who died in 1992 in suspicious circumstances. Her body was found in the Hudson river.

"What bravery, what courage. In the spirit of acceptance, the spirit of tolerance, the spirit of courage to be seen as you see yourself… I have learned so much over the years from all my fans. I feel so blessed… thank you for showing me and teaching me."

On Chromatica's opening track Alice, Lady Gaga sings "My name isn't Alice, but I'll keep looking for Wonderland". On 911, her robotic-sounding (read Daft Punk) homage to her antipsychotic medication, she sings: "Turning up emotional faders/Keep repeating self-hating phrase.". And then: "My biggest enemy is me / pop a 911". On the hyper-disco of Replay, Lady Gaga sings: "The scars on my mind are on replay."

The scars are there, too, because she has never been shy about standing up for what she believes in. In 2010, she told Q magazine: "The last thing a young woman needs is another picture of a sexy pop star writhing in sand, covered in grease, touching herself. My image was an issue at my record label. I fought for months and cried at meetings. I got criticised for being arrogant because if you're sure of yourself as a woman, they say you're a bitch, whereas if you're a man and you're strong-willed, it's normal."

In the 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga is pictured having a meeting to discuss her half-time performance at the Super Bowl: "Everyone thinks I'm going to come out there on a fucking throne in a meat dress with 90 shirtless men and unicorns. Am I right? And then, at the end, I'm gonna do something shocking that's gonna freak everybody out. But it's not even in the neighbourhood of what we're gonna do."

Those words are just as true now with Chromatica.

