Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with Queen Elizabeth

File photo of Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the British monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Queen will not attend today’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving after she pulled out of for mobility reasons.

She had dearly hoped to be at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning, but she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

The decision was made with “great reluctance” after considering the “journey and activity required”, Buckingham Palace said.

The service at St Paul’s in central London will give thanks for the Queen’s seven decades as monarch.

Senior royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will all attend, with Prince Charles officially representing the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan who have flown over from California - are also expected to join.



