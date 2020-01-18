Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels to join Call The Midwife

Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels is set to join the cast of Call The Midwife.

Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels is set to join the cast of Call The Midwife.

The former EastEnders actor will appear for one episode on the BBC’s period drama as a pigeon fancier called George.

His character will refuse to leave his East End home, despite it being marked for demolition during the slum clearances.

Actor Phil Daniels is set to join the cast of Call The Midwife (Ian West/PA Wire)

The BBC confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Mirror.

Daniels, 61, first found fame playing cockney teenager Jimmy Cooper in the 1979 cult film Quadrophenia.

It is loosely based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera of the same name.

In 2006 Daniels joined the cast of EastEnders, playing Kevin Wicks until the end of 2007.

Call The Midwife, the BBC’s award-winning period drama, is currently in its ninth series.

It returned earlier this month with the current series beginning in January 1965 with the funeral of Winston Churchill.

Daniels’s episode of Call The Midwife airs on January 26 on BBC One at 8pm.

PA Media