Pure Vanity: Saoirse stars in anniversary edition splash

Saoirse Ronan is among a host of stars on the cover of Vanity Fair's 25th Hollywood issue.

She is joined by Nicholas Hoult, Rami Malek, Regina King and Yalitza Aparicio, alongside John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding.

Saoirse (24), who is currently appearing in the title role in 'Mary Queen Of Scots', is dressed in a knee-length silver chainmail-style dress, worthy of a red carpet.

To celebrate the anniversary issue, the 11 subjects were shot by Oscar winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki.

Last year the cover of the Hollywood issue hit the headlines when a photoshop mistake meant Reese Witherspoon appeared to have three legs.

In another image inside the issue Oprah Winfrey appeared to be posing with two arms by her side, while a third is gripping actress Reece Witherspoon round the waist.

Irish Independent