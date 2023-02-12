Pub owner who once barred Oscar nominee Colin Farrell reveals her long-running friendship with the star

A pub owner who said she once barred Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, has revealed her long-running friendship with the star 25 years later.

Adrienne MacCarthy, of MacCarthy’s bar in West Cork, said she first met The Banshees of Inisherin actor Farrell when he was 19.

Farrell was filming the movie, Falling for a Dancer at the time.

Ms MacCarthy said Farrell was initially barred 25 years ago but she lifted the ban when the actor visited the pub several years later, while filming Ondine in the area.

Despite the early false start to the friendship, over the years the star has become firm friends with Ms MacCarthy.

He even visited her with his teenage son, Henry, in September, ahead of his Oscar nomination.

Ms MacCarthy said Farrell had given his son the option of a road trip across America or along the Wild Atlantic Way and the latter had won the vote.

Ms MacCarthy told EchoLive.ie: “The first time he returned while filming Ondine, I was in the middle of cleaning out the airing cupboard.”

Farrell had not recalled being barred, she added. “Anyone who is barred doesn’t remember afterwards which is handy for them,” she said.

“It was great to see him again and we were really thrilled he popped in. There were plenty of hugs,” she added.

The pub owner said she was delighted to see Farrell had been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for Banshees of Inisherin.

“We’ve watched Colin grow up and while his behaviour was outrageous back then, he was just young and enjoying life," she told The Echo.

"These days you would be more likely to find him engaged in pilates or yoga. He is very normal and down to earth.

“He was really delighted to see our pet pug who is well known in the pub. Colin has been back to Castletownbere a few times and knows that he is always welcome.”