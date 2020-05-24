Prue Leith wades into Dominic Cummings row

Prue Leith has sparked criticism after coming to the defence of Dominic Cummings.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 80, called for a “bit of kindness and tolerance” for Boris Johnson’s top adviser.

When her son, Conservative MP Danny Kruger, wrote on Twitter that Mr Cummings should not be attacked for making decisions over concern “for a child”, Leith wrote: “Well said, Danny. How about a bit of kindness and tolerance?”

Well said, Danny. How about a bit of kindness and tolerance? https://t.co/TLn7R0YRl4 — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) May 24, 2020

Mr Cummings travelled more than 260 miles to Durham in the north east of England, to be near his family, while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

He is now facing fresh allegations of breaking lockdown rules more than once.

Mr Kruger had posted: “Dom and Mary’s journey was necessary and therefore within rules. What’s also necessary is not attacking a man and his family for decisions taken at a time of great stress and worry, the fear of death and concern for a child.

Prue i like you a lot.... think you are great.... but when you read terrible heartbreaking stories of loved ones not being allowed to see their families in their last moments of life....& then this guy does this..... sorry no time for kindness & tolerance towards him! — Sarah (@Wannaberunner1) May 24, 2020

“This isn’t a story for the normal political shitkickery.”

Leith’s response drew a flurry of criticism on Twitter.

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney wrote: “This is the wrong take on this. People have sacrificed so, so much….

Exactly Prue. How about a bit of kindness. This is the wrong take on this. People have sacrificed so so much during this. Saying this disrespects that sacrifice. People have died scared and alone directly because we have tolerated this Gov. #Cummings did the wrong thing. End of. — SiobhÃ¡n McSweeney (@siobhni) May 24, 2020

“Saying this disrespects that sacrifice…. Cummings did the wrong thing. End of.”

Mollie Goodfellow wrote: “I haven’t seen my family in 10 weeks plus because I’ve been following the guidelines and laws and assumed at least the government were doing the same.”

The worst tweet since Prue posted the winner of the Bake Off before the show had aired. https://t.co/K5Swk0Pn6v — hoskas (@hoskas) May 24, 2020

Gayle Letherby wrote: “Cummings made the rules. We kept them. He broke them. Scandalous.”

Another follower wrote: “Too many of us have observed the lockdown and suffered horribly. My mother was cremated alone with no-one in attendance.”

Am hating the abuse Iâm getting on here for sticking up for the Cummingsâs. But they are old friends & here goes again: theyâre human beings with a small child & made a decision in an emergency. PM is satisfied. Hope we can get back to discussing the recovery now. (Fond hope) — Danny Kruger (@danny__kruger) May 24, 2020

Mr Kruger later tweeted: “Am hating the abuse I’m getting on here for sticking up for the Cummings’s.

“But they are old friends and here goes again: They’re human beings with a small child and made a decision in an emergency. PM is satisfied. Hope we can get back to discussing the recovery now. (Fond hope).”

PA Media