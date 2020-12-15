Prue Leith shares image of her getting ‘painless’ coronavirus jab

Prue Leith was in the first wave of people to get the vaccine as she is over 80 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prue Leith has shared a photograph of her being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 80, described the procedure as “painless”.

Leith shared an image of herself wearing a mask while a medic administered the vaccine.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??”

The rollout of the vaccine has begun in the UK, starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.

Leith was praised for sharing her experience online by some on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “Well done Prue. It doesn’t hurt, protects the most vulnerable and works.”

Another said: “Good on you, Prue, for being an example of reason and sanity!”

After production of the Great British Bake Off was initially halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming eventually finished in August.

The Channel 4 competition later aired over the course of September, October and November.

Last week, rock and roll star Marty Wilde became one of the first celebrities to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

After being vaccinated, the 81-year-old singer said it was “an easy experience”.

He added: “You look at the amount of people who have died over this last six to eight months and then you think how you can protect yourself.

“It’s common sense. The whole thing is just the right thing to do. You need an injection.”

