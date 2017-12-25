Prue Leith makes another Bake Off blunder with mistake mince pie mention

Prue Leith made another Bake Off blunder when she accidentally revealed the technical challenge moments too early in the show’s Christmas special.

While announcing the second of three challenges in The Great Christmas Bake Off, she told the four contestants they would have to make 12 mince pies, although that job usually falls to presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

The judge’s mishap mirrored her snafu moment a few months ago, when she mistakenly tweeted the winner of The Great British Bake Off hours before the final aired. However, Leith’s festive gaffe was taken in good humour by the presenters, her fellow judge Paul Hollywood and the bakers, who fell about laughing.

Instead of just giving her advice to contestants Selasi Gbormittah, Val Stones, Paul Jagger and Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Leith said: “Mince pies, they have to be delicious, they have to look fantastic and the trick is to be very gentle.” Slightly baffled, Toksvig chipped in: “Now, normally Prue doesn’t give away what it is you’re going to be making…”

Leith, laughing, said: “I realised I did that!” In October, Leith – who replaced former judge Mary Berry on the show when it moved to Channel 4 from BBC One – had accidentally tweeted a congratulatory message for Bake Off winner Sophie Faldo hours before the finale aired.

She later revealed her blunder had happened because she was in Bhutan in a different time zone, and said she was “mortified” by her error.

Press Association