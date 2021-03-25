Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla to tackle food waste with new Channel 4 show

TV cooks Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla will aim to change cooking and food shopping habits with their new Channel 4 show Cook Clever And Waste Less.

The four-part series from BBC Studios’ Science Unit, will follow the journey of four British families and each week the cooks will team up with a different family to understand how food is wasted in their households.

The cooks will teach them recipes for easy-to-make meals, using store cupboard staples and budget-friendly meal planning.

Dr Aujla, an NHS GP who wrote cookbook The Doctor’s Kitchen, said: “I’m super proud to have been part of a show alongside Prue teaching families from all backgrounds the simple steps toward wasting less food, saving money and improving their health.

“We could all do with wasting less, and instead of simply highlighting the problem, I believe that by creating a joyful and exciting programme full of tips and recipes we also motivate and inspire people watching at home.

“It was a privilege to work with the studio on this project and the wider team, and I believe we can enact real cultural change to our health and environmental wellbeing one delicious plate at a time.

“It really is possible to waste less, save money, eat better and improve your health.”

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for features and daytime at Channel 4, said: “When it comes to leftovers, Prue Leith is the absolute queen.

“I’m thrilled that she and the superlative Dr Rupy are pairing up to bring us amazing recipes that not only help you save money, but also help save the planet.”

PA Media