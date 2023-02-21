Proud mentor of Barry Keoghan says he ‘followed his dreams and is an inspiration to inner-city youngsters’

Barry Keoghan in his first acting role in the Belvedere Youth Club production of 'Hairspray.' Pic credit: BYC

Barry Keoghan poses with his award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It was 2010 when Barry Keoghan landed his first acting role at the age of 17.

Starring in a Belvedere Youth Club (BYC) production of the Broadway musical Hairspray, the youngster took on the role of Link Larkin, who was played by Zac Efron in the hit movie.

But even back then, his talent was obvious, and acting was something that came naturally to him.

His Bafta win for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin on Sunday was a huge source of pride to Dublin’s north inner-city community which he referenced during his acceptance speech.

The 30-year-old from Summerhill said the win was for “the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from”.

Gillian Collins, operations manager with the BYC on Buckingham Street in Dublin 1, recalled when Keoghan was a youngster bursting with charm and chat.

She is still in regular contact with the Hollywood star and texted him on Sunday night to congratulate him on his big win.

He joined the longest-running youth club in the country when he was around 15, and he has never forgotten his roots.

“It means so much to everyone in the area. Having known Barry from when he was a youngster in the amateur dramatics society that we have in the Youth Project, he always aspired to be the best he could be,” Ms Collins said.

“He followed his dreams and it’s a real lesson to all the young people out there.

“It was 2010 when he had his very first acting role, starring in Hairspray, in our amateur dramatics society. I found an old programme from the show and it had little bios from all the kids.

“When asked what did they want to be when they grew up, he said he actually wanted to be a Hollywood movie star.

“This has just blown us away. He was a lovely kid, always chatty, had a little bit of Irish charm, with a little glint in his eye.

“He still keeps in touch with me and I think he’s a little bit blown away by it himself.”

Keoghan, whose mother Debbie died after a battle with addiction issues in May 2003 when he was just 10, rose to the pinnacle of success against all the odds.

He passed through 13 foster homes before going to live with his grandmother, Patricia, and his aunt, Lorraine.

Speaking previously to the Irish Independent, he credited youth clubs like BYC and the Neighbourhood Youth Project 2 for helping him get through some tough times.

He would go there every day and “have a bit of food, play guitar and piano, watch a movie. The youth workers in there were amazing”.

A poster of Keoghan still has pride of place on the walls of the BYC, and his former mentor, Ms Collins, said she cites him as an inspiration to other youngsters involved in groups like the amateur dramatics society.

Hailing from an area that has gone through some challenging times, the Marvel star has been “such a positive role model” to those living in the tight-knit community.

“It’s so positive that the north inner city is in the media for the right reasons, for the feel-good factor,” Ms Collins said.

“The atmosphere on the streets this morning, it’s reminding me of the whole Kellie Harrington (Olympic) win. Those few days when she was going for gold, everybody was so happy. It’s a lot like that this week.”

All eyes will now be on Keoghan and the Irish contingency travelling over to Hollywood for the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

“I’m actually nervous now for him with the Oscars, but fingers crossed. Even to be nominated is amazing,” she said.