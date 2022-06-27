Production on fourth season of HBO’s Succession begins

Production has officially begun on the fourth session of popular HBO Max series Succession, it has been announced.

The new series will reportedly consist of 10 episodes and see the return of stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as the feuding Roy family.

Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J Smith-Cameron are also expected to return in season four.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Plot details are limited but the series will reportedly feature further power struggles and existential angst among the ego-driven family as the sale of their media conglomerate Waystar Royco looms ever closer.

The show’s third season dominated the television categories of several major award ceremonies this year, including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Succession is also expected to earn several Emmy nominations next month.